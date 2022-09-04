‘Gentle Soul’, ‘Promising Biz Leader’: Tributes Pour in for Cyrus Mistry from Across Political Spectrum

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evoked numerous tributes and condolences from across the political spectrum. Many took to Twitter to share them with NCP MP Supriya Sule among the first to react. She said the news of her “brother Cyrus Mistry’s” death was “devastating”. In a heartfelt tribute, union minister Smriti Irani said he was a “gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, was quick to respond to the Shapoorji Pallonji scion’s death, saying the news was “shocking”. The prime minister called Mistry a promising business leader who “believed in India’s economic prowess”.

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Closer home, Maharashtra’s politicians condoled Mistry’s death with chief minister Eknath Shinde saying he was not only a successful entrepreneur but seen as a “young, bright and futuristic personality” in the industry.

"टाटा सन्सचे माजी प्रमुख सायरस मिस्त्री यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून धक्का बसला.

सायरस मिस्त्री हे केवळ एक यशस्वी उद्योजक नव्हते, तर उद्योग विश्वातील एक तरुण, उमदे आणि भविष्यवेधी व्यक्तिमत्त्व म्हणून त्यांच्याकडे पाहिले जात होते" – मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde १/२ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 4, 2022

Sule, who reportedly cancelled all her Pune commitments and started for Mumbai, tweeted: “Devastating news, my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in peace, Cyrus.”

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray also condoled Mistry’s death. Fadnavis said he was “pained” to hear of Mistry’s demise and has spoken to the director general of police for a detailed investigation into the accident. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tweeted from his official handle to send out a condolence message.

Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

ॐ शान्ति 🙏

Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations. pic.twitter.com/1v0FiAEAtw — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of Cyrus Mistry ji. May god give strength to his family to bear this loss. India lost a young, fine businessman today.

Om Shaanti — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 4, 2022

News of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) September 4, 2022

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, as well as external affairs minister S Jaishankar condoled Mistry’s death. Goyal said he was “deeply anguished” by Mistry’s sudden death, and that the industry had lost “one of its shining stars”.

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 4, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.#CyrusMistry pic.twitter.com/41k5qgP89C — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) September 4, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and his counterparts from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Yogi Adityanath, Hemant Soren and Mamata Banerjee, also condoled Mistry’s death.

Deeply pained by tragic demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. My deepest condolence to his family members. May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul. Om Shanti. — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident near Mumbai. He had a major contribution to India’s economic prowess & his passing away is a big loss to the industry and business fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 4, 2022

I am deeply shocked at the untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. Condolences to the family, I pray to the lord that they find the strength to overcome this great loss. May he rest in peace. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 4, 2022

From the opposition side, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were among the first to condole the business tycoon’s death with Gandhi saying he was among the “brightest business minds”.

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones. #CyrusMistry https://t.co/2MqZne4lfi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 4, 2022

Terribly sad 2hear of #cyrus’ untimely death. Tho I appeared for tatas in the mega corporate fight, I have appeared many times in unrelated Pallonji Mistry matters. whenever I ran into #cyrus socially at receptions or events, I found him civil and gracious. V sad. #RIP. #OmShanti — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 4, 2022

There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others & to die at the age of 54 with some of his best years ahead of him is deeply tragic. May #CyrusMistry rest in peace & may his loved ones find strength at this difficult time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 4, 2022

Shocked and saddened at the passing of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident. He went away too soon and would be missed by all. My condolences to his family and friends. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) September 4, 2022

Shocked to learn of the untimely demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry. My condolences to his family. His contributions towards the growth story of Indian industry will always be remembered. May the departed soul find peace — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 4, 2022

Mistry was killed when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district, a senior police officer said. The 54-year-old business tycoon and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3:15 pm on the bridge on Surya river, the officer said. The injured have been moved to Gujarat for further treatment, said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

