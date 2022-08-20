'My Computer, Phone Seized': Delhi Dy CM Sisodia After 14-hour CBI Raid at Residence, Says 'Not Afraid'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials seized his computer, and mobile phone and also took away some files after a nearly 14-hour-long raid at his residence in the national capital in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

Speaking to the media, the AAP leader said he did not commit any wrong and was not scared by the probe agency and its raid.

“The CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to stop the good works of the Delhi government. We have not done anything wrong. They (CBI) have not called me (for further questioning). CBI has taken my computer, phone, and some files,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre was misusing the CBI to stop the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government from “doing good work”.

#WATCH | Efforts are being made to stop the good works of the Delhi government. We've not done anything wrong. They (CBI) have not called me (for further questioning). CBI has taken my computer, phone and some files: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on #CBIRaid pic.twitter.com/vmtjyVVoeF — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Sisodia also said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid.

Earlier in the day, the CBI started conducting raids at the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with the case. The AAP condemned the raids with Kejriwal claiming the agency has been “asked from above” to harass its leaders. The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

The searches at the AAP leader’s home, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places took place after the CBI registered an FIR for alleged corruption and bribery formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November, officials said. The CBI, which registered an FIR in a special court in Delhi on Wednesday, began its raids from 8 am in seven states including the residence of Sisodia who immediately tweeted about the arrival of the sleuths and “welcomed” the move.

Under CBI probe are at least two payments in crores allegedly made to “close associates” of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy. The FIR alleged Sisodia’s “close associates” Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey were “actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees” for the accused public servants.

(with inputs from PTI)

