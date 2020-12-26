News18» News»Politics»'My Critics in Delhi Should Learn from J&K': PM Modi on Making Union Territory 'Believe Change is for Good'
'My Critics in Delhi Should Learn from J&K': PM Modi on Making Union Territory 'Believe Change is for Good'
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that some opposition members in Delhi are busy criticising him, but they must learn from Jammu and Kashmir.
- Last Updated: December 26, 2020, 13:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that some opposition members in Delhi are busy criticising him, but they must learn from Jammu and Kashmir. "The DDC elections showed how strong our democracy is," he said. The PM further said that the BJP government had made the residents of J&K "believe that change is good".
(details awaited)