'My Daughter Did Something You Won’t Like': What Chief Guest Shiv Nadar Said at RSS Dussehra Function

New Delhi: HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar on Tuesday said the government alone could not take the country to the next level and asked all stakeholders to pitch-in for solving the problems and challenges being faced by the nation.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Nadar urged the private sector, citizens and NGOs to come forward to resolve challenges. “The government alone cannot take the country to the next level; we need equal involvement from all stakeholders," said Nadar, who was the chief guest at the Sangh's annual Dussehra event this year.

Nadar then spoke about the startling statistics discovered by his initiative Shiksha. His team found that 46 per cent children in UP under the age of five suffer from stunting as a result of extreme malnutrition, which results in underdeveloped brain, diminished mental capacity and learning abilities.

Narrating an incident about his daughter, Nadar said: "My daughter is involved in this project (Shiksha). She did something that you won't like. She forced them (children in schools) to eat chicken for their protein intake. Children in western parts of Uttar Pradesh are generally short. There is need for better nutrition. People in those parts generally don't eat rice. They have rotis. However, you can only have it when it is fresh out of the fire. You can't store it and have it cold."

He added that his team also found that the average income in an agriculture household is just Rs 6,400 per month. “With a family size of five, that is less than Rs 1,300 per individual per month. Also, livelihood opportunities in rural India beyond agriculture are far and few,” he said.

Delving on the significance of Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, Nadar said it is a constant struggle to defeat the “evil within and outside.” “Dussehra celebrates the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana, dharma over adharma... good over evil. The mythic win of good over evil is never absolute, never complete. It's a continuous struggle to defeat the evil within and outside,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed ‘shastra puja’ at the Sangh's annual event. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen VK Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those in attendance.

Besides Nadar, Ratan Tata, Rahul Bajaj and Azim Premji are among India Inc bigwigs to have earlier visited the RSS headquarters.

