English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Democratic Right to Vote in State Polls but Can't Travel to India: Vijay Mallya
The 62-year-old former businessman parliamentarian had first represented Karnataka as the member of the Upper House of Parliament between April 10, 2002 and April 9, 2008.
File photo: Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. (Image: Reuters)
London: Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who had represented Karnataka twice in the Rajya Sabha, today said it was his democratic right to vote in the state assembly polls, but lamanted that he cannot travel to India, where he is wanted to face charges of fraud and money laundering.
The 62-year-old former businessman parliamentarian had first represented Karnataka as the member of the Upper House of Parliament between April 10, 2002 and April 9, 2008.
"It is my democratic right to vote in Karnataka, but as you know I am here and cannot travel," he told reporters outside the Westminister Magistrate's Court in connection with a hearing in his ongoing extradition trial, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving an amount of around Rs 9,000 crores, as well as money laundering cases.
He was re-elected for the Rajya Sabha from the southern state on July 1, 2010 and resigned on May 5, 2016 before his the expiry of his term on June 30, 2016. He is in the UK since March 2016.
When asked about his opinion on the Karnataka polls, he said "I haven't been following the politics so closely, so I have no opinion (on the polls)."
The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held across the state on May 12. The results will be out on May 15.
Also Watch
The 62-year-old former businessman parliamentarian had first represented Karnataka as the member of the Upper House of Parliament between April 10, 2002 and April 9, 2008.
"It is my democratic right to vote in Karnataka, but as you know I am here and cannot travel," he told reporters outside the Westminister Magistrate's Court in connection with a hearing in his ongoing extradition trial, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving an amount of around Rs 9,000 crores, as well as money laundering cases.
He was re-elected for the Rajya Sabha from the southern state on July 1, 2010 and resigned on May 5, 2016 before his the expiry of his term on June 30, 2016. He is in the UK since March 2016.
When asked about his opinion on the Karnataka polls, he said "I haven't been following the politics so closely, so I have no opinion (on the polls)."
The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held across the state on May 12. The results will be out on May 15.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes