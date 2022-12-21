'My Duty to Ensure Covid Doesn't Spread': Mandaviya Retorts to Cong Over Letter to Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot

Retorting to Congress’s accusations that the “Centre has selectively picked the Bharat Jodo Yatra because of its success", Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said he first took “experts’ views" before writing a letter to party leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to consider suspending the foot march if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed.

Addressing the media on the Parliament premises, Mandaviya said it is his duty to ensure that Covid-19 doesn’t spread in the country, and questioning him is like “obstructing him from doing his duty".

Sharing the reason behind writing the letter, he said, “Three Rajasthan MPs had written to me that a number of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra participants have been detected Covid-19 positive. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister also tested positive after attending this yatra. To ensure that Covid-19 doesn’t spread in Rajasthan, I took experts’ views and wrote to Rahul Gandhi stating that Covid protocol should be followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is my duty to ensure that Covid-19 doesn’t spread in the country. If someone thinks that how can a minister question them, then what can we do about their mindset? Questioning me on this is like obstructing me from doing my duty."

In his letter addressed to Gandhi and Gehlot, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan — PP Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel — had flagged concerns. They requested him that Covid protocols, including the use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march.

‘Announce Covid Protocols, We Will Follow’

Earlier in the day, the Congress said the BJP was taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan and asked if Mandaviya had sent letters to their organizers too.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh asked the BJP not to play politics on the matter. “I can understand that the BJP is afraid and is in trouble after seeing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Ramesh told reporters.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who pointed to the lack of restrictions on public transport, asked the government to announce Covid protocols and said the party would follow them. “We are wondering why a similar letter was not sent to the president of BJP in Rajasthan Satish Punia who is carrying out a Janakrosh Yatra there. We understand there is not much of a response to that Janakrosh Yatra. There are no people there," Khera told reporters.

“We also understand there is a huge response across the country to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and there is a lot of crowd here," he said, adding that the BJP was taking out yet another yatra in Karnataka.

“Has the health minister also sent this letter to the Karnataka BJP. We want to know. Today, if you were to travel by air, nobody will ask you to wear a mask or use a sanitiser," said Khera. Why has the government of India, he asked, not introduced stringent measures in public transport.

“Please announce Covid protocols, we will all follow Covid protocols," he said.

Ramesh said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan’s communication to states asking them to ensure genome sequencing of all positive cases was neither an “advisory nor a warning". However, the minister wrote to Gandhi, said Ramesh. “If it is a serious issue adjourn Parliament, make wearing masks compulsory in flights and put a ban on all public gatherings,” asked Ramesh.

Another Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter and said, “I shall take the Health Minister’s advice to Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Ashok Gehlot as well-meaning advice. Should not the Health Minister have given the same well-meaning advice to Mr Modi and Mr Shah when they held multiple rallies and road shows in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh?"

About Bharat Jodo Yatra

The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

The mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

(with inputs from PTI)

