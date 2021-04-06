My Entry Into BJP Has Given Different Image to Party, Says 'Metro Man' Sreedharan as He Votes in Kerala

‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, who joined the BJP recently, was among the early voters in Kerala on Tuesday morning as voting began in 140 constituencies in the state with 957 candidates in the fray.

The BJP candidate for the Palakkad constituency was accompanied by his wife. “I have done my duty. People are voting only for development of the state. I thought I should continue to serve my state and that is why I chose BJP,” he told CNN-News18 after casting his vote in booth 5A.

The BJP, he said, will have an “impressive” show in the Kerala assembly elections. “The BJP will have an impressive show this time, there’s no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party: the BJP candidate was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sreedharan, 88, had earlier said he hoped the BJP would come around the proposal of making him its chief ministerial candidate in the Kerala Assembly election, adding that only then will it get a new face and image in the state.

The renowned technocrat said he felt the need to do something for the state as people are fed with the two alternatives. “I am in good shape… I felt I needed to do something for the state… the people of Kerala are fed up with the LDF and UDF governments… people are fed up of the lavish spending of the government… I feel that the people of the state need a third alternative,” he said.

”For the last 67 years I was a government servant. Many people have asked me why I ventured into politics after these many years. For 67 years, I worked as part of many projects for this country.” ”I am still energetic and want to utilise my energy for the state of Kerala. Whatever responsibility is given to me I will take it up with all courage and energy,” Sreedharan had said days after joining the saffron party in March.