My Family Gave 100 Years to Congress, Was Pushed Out With No Chance to Explain: Nashik MLC Satyajeet Tambe | Exclusive

Earlier this month, Satyajeet Tambe was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Nashik graduate constituency of Maharashtra as an independent. His win, however, was not without its share of controversy.

Tambe, the son of Congress leader Dr Sudhir Tambe and nephew of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, was the former Youth Congress chief. Tambe has been suspended for six years for contesting as an independent and his father is facing similar action for not stopping it.

Speaking to News18 ahead of his first day in the House on Monday, Tambe expressed his disappointment towards the Congress for not giving him an opportunity to present his side.

“I was not willing to contest, but All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge H K Patil wanted me to. My father and I had requested the high command not to declare the candidature. My uncle and CLP leader Thorat was not well. There was no point bothering him as he was hospitalized, but was aware of the talks. A few state Congress leaders were not in my favour that’s why they sent the wrong AB form. But later when they sent another AB form, my father’s name was printed. I had to file my candidature as an independent.”

‘NO RESPONSE FROM STATE LEADERSHIP ON MY CANDIDATURE’

Tambe said, on various occasions, he tried to have a dialogue with the party, seeking their support to become the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, but didn’t get any response from the state leadership.

“Despite AICC leaders’ support for me, state Congress leaders were roaming with another candidate in the constituency, endorsing her as the official candidate of the MVA.”

When asked what went wrong with his candidature, he said, “I am not in position to answer the question. The Congress leadership will be able to answer it. My family has given more than 100 years to the party and we are loyal to the Congress. Unfortunately, some people in the Congress never wanted me in the party, hence they pushed me out.”

While the drama led to speculation of a rift between the Thorat and Tambe family, he said, “There are no cracks within the family and we are still together.”

‘DIDN’T GET TO PUT FORTH MY VERSION; NOW INDEPENDENT’

On the issue of his suspension, Tambe said he was not given a chance to present his side. “I have been working in the Congress for so long. I know the procedures, but in my case nothing was followed. Officially, I didn’t get a chance to present my case. No procedure of natural justice was followed. Several incidents have happened in the Maharashtra State Congress where no action was taken or no notice was served.”

For now, Tambe said: “I am an independent candidate.”

ON PRAISE FROM FADNAVIS; ISSUE-BASED SUPPORT TO CONG

Before the elections, Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis sparked a controversy, praising Tambe in front of Congress leaders during his book launch. “I am thankful to Fadnavis for putting my case in front of Congress leaders. He has seen my work for the past 20 years.”

When asked if Tambe would now extend support to the Congress if needed, he said, “I will think thrice before taking a final decision, but it will only be issue-based support.”

As an MLC, Tambe plans to work for youth employment and urban development over the next six years.

