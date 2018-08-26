English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
My Family Hasn't Been in Power Since Rajiv Gandhi Was PM, Says Rahul
The RSS, he said has "helped" him tremendously in developing as a political leader "by relentlessly attacking" him on every front.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
London: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his family has not been in power since his father's time, stressing that he should be judged on the basis of his capability.
The RSS, he said has "helped" him tremendously in developing as a political leader "by relentlessly attacking" him on every front.
On a question about his privileged background and that Congress is effectively being run by a family, Gandhi said: "First thing, my family has not been in power since my father was the prime minister. This is something that is forgotten."
"Second, yes I am born in a family..listen to what I am saying, talk to me about issues, talk to me about foreign policy, economics, Indian development, agriculture openly and freely. Come to me with whatever questions you want, and then judge what I am."
"It is interesting to me that the prime minister of India struggles to have this type of a conversation. He can't sit here. He has never done it. And a large part of it, frankly is understanding of issues," he added.
"I have been working for 14-15 years in the political system. I have taken a beating and have learnt a lot. I am person who listens, respects other people's ideas. The most important thing to me is that I see through hate. And I really think, I am proud of that," he said.
He further said: "But at the end. it's your choice. Do you condemn me for the family I come from, or do you judge me based on my capability..that's your choice. It's up to you..not up to me."
Also Watch
The RSS, he said has "helped" him tremendously in developing as a political leader "by relentlessly attacking" him on every front.
On a question about his privileged background and that Congress is effectively being run by a family, Gandhi said: "First thing, my family has not been in power since my father was the prime minister. This is something that is forgotten."
"Second, yes I am born in a family..listen to what I am saying, talk to me about issues, talk to me about foreign policy, economics, Indian development, agriculture openly and freely. Come to me with whatever questions you want, and then judge what I am."
"It is interesting to me that the prime minister of India struggles to have this type of a conversation. He can't sit here. He has never done it. And a large part of it, frankly is understanding of issues," he added.
"I have been working for 14-15 years in the political system. I have taken a beating and have learnt a lot. I am person who listens, respects other people's ideas. The most important thing to me is that I see through hate. And I really think, I am proud of that," he said.
He further said: "But at the end. it's your choice. Do you condemn me for the family I come from, or do you judge me based on my capability..that's your choice. It's up to you..not up to me."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- This Raksha Bandhan, Let These Iconic On-screen Bollywood Siblings Guide You
- Now Rate MLAs, MPs Through This Google Play Store App
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...