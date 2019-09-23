Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'My Friend Murli Would Have Been Glad': PM Modi Seconds Milind Deora on Indo-US Ties

Earlier today, Congress leader Milind Deora while praising the prime minister for his address in Houston recalled the contribution of his father Murlibhai in Indo-US ties.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
'My Friend Murli Would Have Been Glad': PM Modi Seconds Milind Deora on Indo-US Ties
Earlier today, Congress leader Milind Deora while praising the prime minister for his address in Houston recalled the contribution of his father Murlibhai in Indo-US ties.
Loading...

New Delhi: Recalling his friendship with former Congress leader Murli Deora, PM Narendra Modi in a tweet said that Deora’s commitment had made ties with the United States strong.

PM Modi was replying to the tweet of former Congress Maharashtra chief Milind Deora on Monday.

“You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations,” Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet.

Milind Deora was quick to reply to the prime minister's compliment.

Earlier today, Congress leader Milind Deora while praising the prime minister for his address in Houston recalled the contribution of his father Murlibhai in Indo-US ties.

“PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud,” Milind Deora had said in a tweet.

Milind Deora who was the Maharashtra chief of Congress resigned after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections this year.

| Edited by: Majid Alam
