My Good Luck to Her: Sending Wishes, This BJP Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi Merited a Wider Role

New Delhi: Soon after the Congress made Priyanka Gandhi the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, the political circles are agog with expectation and counter narratives. The Congress cadres are definitely enthused with posters proudly claiming 'Indira is back' dotting the skyline in Uttar Pradesh.The BJP, however, is less than enthused. Though Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad did convey his good wishes, he could not stop himself from taking a dig at the opposition party when he called the the Priyanka appointment a "family concern". He also played down the appointment as "nothing unusual". Prasad further added that perhaps the Congress could have given her a "wider role" keeping in mind her "persona"."Priyanka Ji has become General Secy, my good-luck to her. Since party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat, why she has been given limited role of only Eastern UP? Perhaps her persona merited a wider role for her," said Prasad at a press briefing.BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into the Congress is an admission by the party that Rahul Gandhi has "failed" in providing leadership.Patra claimed that after facing "rejection" from various parties of the proposed grand alliance, Congress president has opted for a "family alliance".Taking a dig at the opposition party, Patra said it was natural that it had to "coronate" somebody from within the family and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected the Lok Sabha elections as a battle between "naamdar" (dynasts) and "kaamdar" (those who have worked).