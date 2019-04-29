English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Heart Bleeds When House Does Not Function: Venkaiah Naidu on Rajya Sabha Day
Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations organised here, Naidu said over the years, the House has emerged as a vibrant second chamber of Parliament, contributing to tasks of nation building.
New Delhi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu during the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Monday said his heart bleeds when the House does not function due to disruptions and added that people of the country want it to be a performing house.
Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations organised here, Naidu said over the years, the House has emerged as a vibrant second chamber of Parliament, contributing to tasks of nation building.
"The members can alone make the august House a performing one or a dysfunctional one. The choice is of the members. We should all keep in mind the expectations of the people and try to live up to their expectations," Naidu was quoted in a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.
Applauding Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV) for making rapid strides in terms of the appeal for its content and viewership since August 2017 when he took over as Chairman, Naidu said the YouTube subscriber base of the channel is now over 2.5 millions and is far ahead of other major channels.
He also appreciated the employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for rendering non-partisan and objective secretarial assistance to the presiding officers, the members, the house and the parliamentary committees which could sustain the progressive change in Parliament's work profile, thus contributing to our democratic nation building.
Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations organised here, Naidu said over the years, the House has emerged as a vibrant second chamber of Parliament, contributing to tasks of nation building.
"The members can alone make the august House a performing one or a dysfunctional one. The choice is of the members. We should all keep in mind the expectations of the people and try to live up to their expectations," Naidu was quoted in a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.
Applauding Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV) for making rapid strides in terms of the appeal for its content and viewership since August 2017 when he took over as Chairman, Naidu said the YouTube subscriber base of the channel is now over 2.5 millions and is far ahead of other major channels.
He also appreciated the employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for rendering non-partisan and objective secretarial assistance to the presiding officers, the members, the house and the parliamentary committees which could sustain the progressive change in Parliament's work profile, thus contributing to our democratic nation building.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Felix Kjellberg Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
- Brazilian Model Dies After Collapsing on Sao Paulo Fashion Week Runway, Watch Video
- Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
- Social Media Fuels Eating Disorder in Children, Warns British Cabinet Minister
- Hales Withdrawn from All England Squads, to Miss World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results