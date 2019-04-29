Take the pledge to vote

My Heart Bleeds When House Does Not Function: Venkaiah Naidu on Rajya Sabha Day

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations organised here, Naidu said over the years, the House has emerged as a vibrant second chamber of Parliament, contributing to tasks of nation building.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu during the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Monday said his heart bleeds when the House does not function due to disruptions and added that people of the country want it to be a performing house.

"The members can alone make the august House a performing one or a dysfunctional one. The choice is of the members. We should all keep in mind the expectations of the people and try to live up to their expectations," Naidu was quoted in a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Applauding Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV) for making rapid strides in terms of the appeal for its content and viewership since August 2017 when he took over as Chairman, Naidu said the YouTube subscriber base of the channel is now over 2.5 millions and is far ahead of other major channels.

He also appreciated the employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for rendering non-partisan and objective secretarial assistance to the presiding officers, the members, the house and the parliamentary committees which could sustain the progressive change in Parliament's work profile, thus contributing to our democratic nation building.
