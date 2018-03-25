My Name is Modi and I Give Your Data to US Firms: Rahul Gandhi Fires Fresh Salvo at PM

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.



Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints&getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own govt asks for your name&address there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy: Union Minister KJ Alphons pic.twitter.com/PymtYRlvI1 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018

Rahul Gandhi truly shows why he and his party have zero knowledge of technology. All they can do is scare the masses about technology while they continue to steal data using his ‘Brahmastra’ of Cambridge Analytica. — BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018

We all know that Rahul Gandhi is no match for Narendra Modi. But seeing his fright about the Namo App, is very amusing. When his bots tried to trend #DeleteNamoApp day before yesterday, the popularity and downloads of Namo App only increased. Today, it will be no different! pic.twitter.com/Wnan0IQFIV — BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018

Narendra Modi App is a unique App, which unlike most Apps, gives access to users in ‘guest mode’ without even any permission or data. The permissions required are all contextual and cause-specific. — BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018

Contrary to Rahul’s lies, fact is that data is being used for only analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics. Analytics on the user data is done for offering users the most contextual content. — BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018