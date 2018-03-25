GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
My Name is Modi and I Give Your Data to US Firms: Rahul Gandhi Fires Fresh Salvo at PM

Gandhi was referring to a claim by French researcher Elliot Alderson, who alleged that information of those who have downloaded the app was being provided to third party US company Clever Tap without the users’ consent.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
File image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Prime Minister of data breach via his official Narendra Modi app, taking forward the war of words between the Congress and BJP over the Facebook data mining scandal.

“Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies,” Gandhi tweeted.



Hitting back at Gandhi, Union Minister KJ Alphons said, “I filled up to 10 pages for a US visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and being naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion of privacy.”



The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi and his party to have "zero knowledge of technology".

Countering Rahul's charge of data theft by the Narendra Modi app, BJP said the App, unlike most Apps, gives access to users in ‘guest mode’.

Here is BJP's defence by way of tweets:














Gandhi's tweet was referring to a claim by French researcher Elliot Alderson, who alleged that information of those who have downloaded the app was being provided to third party US company Clever Tap without the users’ consent.

The claim has escalated the slugfest between the BJP and the Congress that have accused each other of using the services of Cambridge Analytica, the UK-based company at the heart of the Facebook data mining scandal.

The BJP has alleged that Gandhi used the firm to influence Gujarat elections, while the Congress has rubbished the charge and asked if the government would lodge an FIR against Cambridge Analytica and its India partner Oveleno Business Intelligence (OBI).

Gandhi had accused the Modi government of seeking to divert attention from its past "lies" about 39 Indians killed in Iraq by “inventing” the data mining charges against the Congress.

"Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and data theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved," Gandhi had said.

India has issued a notice to Cambridge Analytica, giving it time till March 31 to name its clients and data source. The firm is also the subject of a similar investigation in the United Kingdom and United States.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
