'My Parents Are God to Me': Lalu Yadav's Daughter on Decision to Donate Kidney to Him

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya is all set to give her father a new lease of life by donating her kidney to him. Soon after reports of her decision came to the fore, Acharya tweeted some pictures of her family, and shared an emotional ode to her parents. Calling them “God”, she said she can do anything for them.

“For the father who gave me a voice in this world, and for those who are my everything, if I can contribute even a small part of my life, I will be extremely fortunate,” she wrote as she shared a picture of the RJD patriarch.

Yadav has been suffering kidney problems for some time now. The 74-year-old returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment. There, he was advised a kidney transplant. This is when his daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, stepped up.

“God is mother and father on earth, worshiping and serving them is the duty of every child,” Acharya further wrote. Talking about her decision to donate her kidney, Acharya said she considers the organ a “just a small piece of meat” for her father. She said she can do so much more for him, and urged everyone to pray for a successful procedure.

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He was jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and was hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

