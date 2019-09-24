My Political Innings May End with Conclusion of PM Modi's Second Term: Giriraj Singh
The firebrand BJP leader made the statement in reply to reporters' queries about his being a chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Muzaffarpur: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The firebrand BJP leader made the statement in reply to reporters' queries about his being a chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.
"I am one of those party workers who entered public life to fulfill the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing which Syama Prasad Mookerji had sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that.
"I did not enter politics to acquire positions of power. So now I see my political innings nearing its end. It may come to an end with the completion of Modis ongoing tenure, Singh said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Salman Khan is Not Happy with Bigg Boss 13 Venue
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Xiaomi Redmi 8A Confirmed to Feature USB Type-C, 5000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It