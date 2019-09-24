My Political Innings May End with Conclusion of PM Modi's Second Term: Giriraj Singh

Muzaffarpur: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The firebrand BJP leader made the statement in reply to reporters' queries about his being a chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

"I am one of those party workers who entered public life to fulfill the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing which Syama Prasad Mookerji had sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that.

"I did not enter politics to acquire positions of power. So now I see my political innings nearing its end. It may come to an end with the completion of Modis ongoing tenure, Singh said.

