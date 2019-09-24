Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

My Political Innings May End with Conclusion of PM Modi's Second Term: Giriraj Singh

The firebrand BJP leader made the statement in reply to reporters' queries about his being a chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
My Political Innings May End with Conclusion of PM Modi's Second Term: Giriraj Singh
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...

Muzaffarpur: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The firebrand BJP leader made the statement in reply to reporters' queries about his being a chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

"I am one of those party workers who entered public life to fulfill the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing which Syama Prasad Mookerji had sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that.

"I did not enter politics to acquire positions of power. So now I see my political innings nearing its end. It may come to an end with the completion of Modis ongoing tenure, Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram