My Relationship With CM Yogi Strong, No Power in The World Can Break It: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Quashing all rumours, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said he shares a “strong relationship” with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and “no one in the world can hamper it”.

Speaking at DD UP conclave on Friday in Lucknow, Maurya said, “I think those who question my relation with the CM are trying to act innocent. When my father had died, CM Yogi went to my house. When there was a wedding in my family, the CM came to bless the children. His relationship with me is so strong that no power in the world can break it.”

Ahead of the 2022 state elections, Maurya said, “I am sure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 300 seats in the upcoming elections and there will be prosperity in the state. Voters of the state have vowed that they will vote for Lotus (BJP election symbol).”

“The caste barriers were broken in the state in 2014 when we got 73 MPs as Narendra Modi was in the hearts of people. Even in 2017 and 2019, after the opposition came together, the face of PM Modi was the factor that led to a thumping victory. The Opposition parties must stop daydreaming for the next elections,” said Maurya.

“I want to give a slogan today, 100 me se 60 hamara, baki 40 me batwara aur usme bhi hamara [the BJP will get 60% votes, while the in remaining 40%, there will be a split. In those too, the BJP will get a share],” he said.

