‘My Son Not My Heir…’, Shinde Takes Swipe at Uddhav in Poetic Tweet Ahead of Dussehra Rally Clash

Ahead of one-of-a-kind parallel Dussehra rallies by two Shiv Sena factions in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray.

Quoting renowned poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, Shinde said the legacy of Sena founder Bal Thackeray doesn’t necessarily have to pass on to his son.

“My son will not be my heir by being my son; whoever is my heir will be my son – Harivanshrai Bachchan,” read Shinde’s tweet in Hindi.

The two camps, which came into existence after Shinde rebelled against Thackeray and engineered a split in the Sena, have been at loggerheads over holding the Dussehra rally — a sacrosanct part of the party’s traditions and crucial outreach strategy — at the famous Shivaji Park, a venue that carries the Bal Thackeray stamp.

As Shinde group had to content itself with holding its rally at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), it is the Thackeray faction that is gearing up to hold its rally at Shivaji Park, where they have been held every year since 1996, except for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Krupal Tumane on Wednesday claimed two MPs and five MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction will join the group headed by Maharashtra CM Shinde at the latter’s Dussehra rally in the evening. The two MPs could be from Mumbai and Marathwada region, Tumane, who is part of the Shinde group, told a news channel. “You will see in the evening,” he added.

