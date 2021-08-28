'My Successor Will Be From...': Mayawati on Reports of New BSP Chief Soon

Refuting media reports claiming that BSP chief Mayawati is mulling to appoint her successor anytime soon, the 65-year-old leader said that she did not need to appoint her successor as she is healthy at this point of time to deal with the responsibilities of the party. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo asserted that whenever the decision was to be taken, the appointee would be from the Dalit community only.

“I was watching an interview of our party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on a TV channel. In the interview, he was repeatedly being asked about who my successor would be. I would like to inform the interviewer that my health at this point is fine. I don’t need to appoint a successor yet. But when the time comes and my health is not fine, I will definitely appoint my successor…one thing is certain that the person will be from the Dalit community," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was quoted by The Indian Express as saying in Lucknow.

Mayawati further said that BSP founder Kanshi Ram had appointed her his successor when his health condition worsened.

Criticising the Congress for describing her as “daulat ki beti" (daughter of wealth) in a party booklet, Mayawati attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said, “Whether it is a booklet or drama, they (Congress) come and sit under the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. When some atrocity happens, they visit the place. Nothing will happen with this drama because people know everything."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here