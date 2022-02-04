My Time of Death Decided by God, Says Owaisi Day After His Convoy Was Attacked Near Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday said that “by no means I will be killed by anyone because God has fixed the time of my death.”

His statement came in the context of Thursday’s incident of firing at his convoy on his return from Meerut towards New Delhi. The Centre on Friday provided ‘Z’ category security to Owaisi, a day after the attack.

The Centre reviewed the security of the Hyderabad MP and decided to accord ‘Z’ category security to him with immediate effect. Now, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be responsible for providing cover to him.

On Thursday evening, the convoy of the AIMIM chief was hit by bullets while he was returning from the election campaign in Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi.

The shooters left their weapons and escaped, police officials said.

“I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired on my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were three or four of them," Owaisi told media.

While no one was injured, his car tyres were punctured. The MP left the area in another car.

“We are all safe," he later wrote on social media.

The AIMIM Chief had addressed a public meeting in Meerut while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh election starting February 10.

Western part of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 in the first of the seven-phase election in the State.

