'My Voice Not Being Heard': Congress Leader Savitribai Phule Quits Party, Says Will Float Her Own Outfit

A prominent Scheduled Caste leader, Phule had resigned from the basic membership of BJP on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar last year, alleging that the ruling party 'was trying to create divisions in the society'.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
'My Voice Not Being Heard': Congress Leader Savitribai Phule Quits Party, Says Will Float Her Own Outfit
File photo of Savitribai Phule.

Former BJP leader Savitribai Phule, who joined the Congress in March this year, quit the grand old party on Thursday, saying her voice was not being heard.

Phule was a part of the BJP before she switched to the Congress. A prominent Scheduled Caste leader, she had resigned from the basic membership of BJP on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar last year, alleging that the ruling party "was trying to create divisions in the society".

She has also been associated with Mayawati's BSP. However, she joined BJP in 2000 and contested the Assembly elections in 2002, 2007 and 2012. She managed to win the 2012 elections and later the 2014 Lok Sabha election. She fell out with the saffron party after the Supreme Court struck down the stringent provisions of the Atrocities Act.

