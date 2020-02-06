My Vote Bank Not Religion or Caste-based, But People Who Want Good Education, Medical Facilities: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his vote bank is not based on religion or caste, but are all those people who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads and 24-hour electricity.

In an interview to PTI, Kejriwal said these elections will establish a new kind of politics in the country which is the politics based on work.

"Earlier, it used to be said that votes are not cast based on work done by the government. If you want to get votes you need to establish your vote bank based on caste and religion," he said.

"My vote bank are all those people who want to give good education to their children, who want good medical treatment, who want roads to be constructed in front of their houses, those who want 24-hour electricity are my vote bank," he said.

Throughout the election campaign, Kejriwal has maintained that the assembly elections in Delhi will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work.

The assembly elections will be held on February 8 in Delhi which will witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates and given ticket to 24 first-timers.

Five years ago, the AAP won the assembly polls with a thumping majority, bagging 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.

