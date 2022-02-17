'My Words Twisted', Channi Clarifies His 'UP, Bihar Bhaiyas' Remark; Priyanka Gandhi Lends Support

A day after his remark stoked controversy, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday issued a fresh clarification and said that his comments were twisted and it was meant for outsiders in Punjab like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

“My statements were distorted. I want to say it again, that Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal come from outside and create obstructions. I have talked about them,” Channi said.

“But those who come from UP, Bihar or Rajasthan to Punjab and work here, Punjab is equally theirs like ours… All the migrants who have come to Punjab have always worked for the development of the state,” he added.

My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date,have toiled & taken it on path to development. We've only love for them, nobody can change it: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on his reported remark 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' pic.twitter.com/LYxD1gZx6i— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

The clarification comes a day after Channi had said that he would not let the “UP, Bihar ke bhaiyye” enter Punjab and rule the state.

“Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab’s daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiye cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab,” Channi had said.

PM Modi on Thursday tore into Channi’s remark reminding him that Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Ravidas too were born outside Punjab. Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Abohar, PM Modi also hit out at Congress leader and UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was seen cheering Channi as he made the controversial statement.

“What the Congress Chief Minister said here the entire country has seen. The family from Delhi is his maalik (boss), that maalik was standing next to him, clapping," the prime minister said.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also termed his Punjab counterpart’s comments “very shameful".

“We strongly condemn the wrong comments made against any individual or any particular community," he replied when asked during a press conference to comment on Channi’s remark. Kejriwal added that Channi had earlier taunted him over his skin complexion, calling him ‘kala (dark)’. When Bhagwant Mann said Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said she too is then a “bhaiya".

Priyanka Gandhi Backs Channi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi backed the Punjab chief minister and said that Channi’s statements were misconstructed.

“All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don’t think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Ludhiana.

The Congress leader also said that there was party’s wave in Punjab. “They “Channi Ji has clearly said that the state needs a strong and stable government that works for its people… I can see a Congress wave in Punjab," she added.

Channi has been selected as the Chief Ministerial candidate from the Congress party for the upcoming polls. Punjab is scheduled to go for polling on February 20. The state is witnessing a heated contest between the ruling Congress, BJP and AAP.

