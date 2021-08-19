‘My Words Will Only Increase Respect for Him’: Subhas Sarkar on Calling Tagore ‘Dark Complexioned’

Minister of State (Education) Subhas Sarkar, who courted controversy for saying “Rabindranath Tagore’s complexion was dark compared to others in his family”, on Wednesday insisted that his remarks will “only increase respect” for the Nobel laureate.

“Keep a record of whatever I have said (about Tagore). I will give links for whatever I have said and that will only increase respect for Rabindranath Tagore. There is no point creating controversy on this statement,” Sarkar said.

The same afternoon, speaking at an event in Viswa Bharathi, the Union Minister had said, “Tagore was dark compared to other members of his family. That is why his mother and others refused to take him in their laps.”

The TMC took up the issue and slammed Sarkar, saying he shouldn’t be allowed to enter Viswa Bharati again. “I don’t know him much as he is first-time MP and minister. But after whatever he has said, we should now not allow him to enter Viswa Bharathi,” said senior MP Saugata Roy.

The Viswa Bharathi program that Sarkar was part of on Wednesday reportedly only had members of the BJP as guests. Anubrata Mondal, TMC District President of Birbhum, said that if such partisan activities continue in Viswa Bharathi then TMC, too, would organise party programs inside Viswa Bharathi.

In West Bengal for the Shahid Samman Yatra, this is Sarkar‘s first visit to the state after becoming minister.

