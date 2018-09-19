English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Myanmar Drug Peddlers Conspiring to Kill Biplab Deb, Rajnath Singh Has Inputs: BJP
Veteran BJP leader and former minister Ratan Chakraborty told a press conference that drug peddlers were unhappy with CM Biplab Deb's efforts to make Tripura state drugs-free, and hence, have hatched a conspiracy to kill him.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
Agartala: Myanmar-based drug peddlers have issued a threat to the life of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as he has called for making the state drugs-free, the ruling BJP in Tripura has claimed.
Veteran BJP leader and former minister Ratan Chakraborty told a press conference on Tuesday that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received reports that drug peddlers in Myanmar had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Deb.
"We have also got inputs from our party sources," Chakraborty said. The drug peddlers in the region were unhappy with the chief minister as he had called for making the north-eastern state drugs-free, he added.
"So, they have hatched a conspiracy to kill the chief minister," the BJP leader said. When contacted, police officers refused to comment on the matter. Chakraborty said the BJP workers were also asked to ensure that the chief minister's security cordon was not breached under any condition.
According to reports, over 50,000 kg cannabis have been seized, along with narcotic pills, heroin, brown sugar and other intoxicants, in the last six months in Tripura and over 120 people arrested in connection with these seizures.
