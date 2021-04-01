Mylapore Candidate List: Key Contests in Mylapore Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Mylapore Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mylapore seat is part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nataraj.R Ips (Rtd) of ADMK won from this seat beating Karate Thiagarajan.R of INC by a margin of 14,728 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rajalakshmi R of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Thangkabalu K V of INC by a margin of 29,204 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Mylapore Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mylapore constituency are: R. Nataraj of AIADMK, T. Velu of DMK, D. Karthik of AMMK, Sripriya of MNM, Mahalakshmi of NTK