Mylapore Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

25. Mylapore (मायलापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Mylapore is part of 3. Chennai South Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,70,536 eligible electors, of which 1,31,152 were male, 1,39,344 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mylapore in 2021 is 1062.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,62,980 eligible electors, of which 1,27,766 were male, 1,35,180 female and 34 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,336 eligible electors, of which 1,06,106 were male, 1,09,230 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mylapore in 2016 was 73. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nataraj.R Ips (Rtd) of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Karate Thiagarajan.R of INC by a margin of 14,728 votes which was 9.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rajalakshmi R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Thangkabalu K V of INC by a margin of 29,204 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 25. Mylapore Assembly segment of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 18 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mylapore are: Nataraj R (AIADMK), Balaji (BSP), Velu Dha (DMK), Karthick D (AMMK), Senthil Kumar D (AMAK), Mahalakshmi K (NTK), Mohanraj J (JJ), Sripriya (MNM), Arunraj Balan (IND), Kajendran M (IND), Kuppuswamy T M (IND), Shanmugarajan B (IND), Selvakumar (IND), Natarajan P (IND), Nandagopal G (IND), Nallappan G (IND), Pasupathi Pragalathan (IND), Malar Kannan R (IND), Rangarajan R (IND), Radha M (Transgender) (IND), Varatharajan V S (IND), V Vijaya Krishna (IND), Venkatesh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 59.38%, while it was 66.4% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 25. Mylapore constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 255. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

25. Mylapore constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.94, 96, 115, 116 and 142 to 150.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Mylapore is 11 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mylapore is: 13°01’45.1"N 80°15’51.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mylapore results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam