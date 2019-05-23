English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mylavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mylavaram (మైలవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
82. Mylavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,80,492 voters of which 1,38,158 are male and 1,42,311 are female and 23 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mylavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 83.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.95% and in 2009, 84.95% of Mylavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,569 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled. Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni polled a total of 2,01,155 (45.7%) votes.
TDP's Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPI candidate by a margin of 12667 (7.37%) votes. Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni polled 1,71,872 which was 45.7% of the total votes polled.
Mylavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मैलवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మైలవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Mylavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad
INC
--
--
Borra Kiran
BJP
--
--
Bala Koteswararao Nutulapati
JSP
--
--
Akkala Rama Mohanrao(Gandhi)
PPOI
--
--
Nagaraju Gudiwada
PSHP
--
--
Venkata Krishnarao
IPBP
--
--
Erragunta Raja Rao
RPI(A)
--
--
Peram Siva Nageswara Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shareef. Shaik
IND
--
--
Prathi. Sai Dasaradhi
IND
--
--
Kolli Saida Rao
IND
--
--
Krishna Prasad Ponnaganti
IND
--
--
Maganti Venkata Rama Rao
IND
--
--
Mandava Subbarao
IND
--
--
Venkata Ramarao. Garimella
IND
--
--
Vallabhaneni . Naga Pavan Kumar (Nani)
IND
--
--
Rayala Narasimha Rao
TDP
--
--
Uma Maheswararao Devineni
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results