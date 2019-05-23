Mylavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mylavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad INC -- -- Borra Kiran BJP -- -- Bala Koteswararao Nutulapati JSP -- -- Akkala Rama Mohanrao(Gandhi) PPOI -- -- Nagaraju Gudiwada PSHP -- -- Venkata Krishnarao IPBP -- -- Erragunta Raja Rao RPI(A) -- -- Peram Siva Nageswara Rao NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shareef. Shaik IND -- -- Prathi. Sai Dasaradhi IND -- -- Kolli Saida Rao IND -- -- Krishna Prasad Ponnaganti IND -- -- Maganti Venkata Rama Rao IND -- -- Mandava Subbarao IND -- -- Venkata Ramarao. Garimella IND -- -- Vallabhaneni . Naga Pavan Kumar (Nani) IND -- -- Rayala Narasimha Rao TDP -- -- Uma Maheswararao Devineni

82. Mylavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,80,492 voters of which 1,38,158 are male and 1,42,311 are female and 23 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mylavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 83.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.95% and in 2009, 84.95% of Mylavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,569 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled. Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni polled a total of 2,01,155 (45.7%) votes.TDP's Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPI candidate by a margin of 12667 (7.37%) votes. Uma Maheswara Rao Devineni polled 1,71,872 which was 45.7% of the total votes polled.Mylavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मैलवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మైలవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)