Naamdar Maligning Me Because I Am Backward: Modi Hits Back at Rahul After Jibe Over Name
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at Akluj in Solapur district of Maharashtra that is part of the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Akluj: Putting a new spin on Rahul Gandhi's "why are all Modis thieves" remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress president had maligned the backward community he hails from with the jibe.
"The Congress and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. The Congress and its allies have not kept any shortcomings in abusing of my backward caste. This time they have crossed the limits and abused the entire backward society," Modi said at a poll rally.
The PM said it was a reflection of how the opposition looked at the backward classes.
It was a counter to Rahul Gandhi’s recent attack, also delivered in Maharashtra rally, where he asked people why “all thieves have Modi in their names”.
Gandhi had listed fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former cricket administrator Lalit Modi as two examples and wondered “how many more such Modis will come out”.
"I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi?" Gandhi had said recently.
Slamming Gandhi, Modi said, "The 'naamdar' (dynast) first tried 'chowkidar chor hai' (slogan). Now they are trying to defame a backward community (Modi community). Being from a backward community, I am used to the suffering."
"The Congress has been defaming me for several years over my backward community background," Modi said. "I am used to such bashing. Now, they are blaming the entire community while defaming me. If you dare to defame a community, I will not tolerate it," he said.
The Prime Minister was speaking at Akluj in Solapur district of Maharashtra that is part of the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.
The sitting MP from the seat and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Vijaysinh Mohite–Patil shared dias with PM Modi.
Modi also slammed the "dynastic politics" of Sharad Pawar and claimed the NCP chief had "fled" the poll arena from Madha Lok Sabha constituency as he sensed defeat.
Modi also slammed the "dynastic politics" of Sharad Pawar and claimed the NCP chief had "fled" the poll arena from Madha Lok Sabha constituency as he sensed defeat.
