Nabadwip Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

84. Nabadwip (नवद्वीप), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nabadwip is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,716 eligible electors, of which 1,23,685 were male, 1,19,028 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nabadwip in 2021 is 962.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,935 eligible electors, of which 1,15,827 were male, 1,10,105 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,148 eligible electors, of which 1,03,954 were male, 96,193 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nabadwip in 2016 was 278. In 2011, there were 189.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Pundarikakshya Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sumit Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 35,796 votes which was 18.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pundarikakshya Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Biswas Sumit of CPIM by a margin of 22,835 votes which was 12.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 84. Nabadwip Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nabadwip are: Pundarikakshya Saha (TMC), Rajnath Sarkar (BSP), Sidhartha Shankar Naskar (BJP), Swarnendu Sinha (CPIM), Ramkrishna Halder (LJP), Soumen Saha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.23%, while it was 87.99% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 84. Nabadwip constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 251 polling stations.

EXTENT:

84. Nabadwip constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nabadwip, 2. Nabadwip (M), 3. Bhaluka and Joania GPs of CDB Krishnanagar-I. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Nabadwip is 132 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nabadwip is: 23°21’30.2"N 88°23’29.8"E.

