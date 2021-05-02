Nabagram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

65. Nabagram (नबग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nabagram is part of 9. Jangipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,855 eligible electors, of which 1,27,049 were male, 1,23,802 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nabagram in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,785 eligible electors, of which 1,14,799 were male, 1,07,985 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,391 eligible electors, of which 95,136 were male, 88,255 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nabagram in 2016 was 419. In 2011, there were 288.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kanai Chandra Mondal of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Dilip Saha of TMC by a margin of 38,443 votes which was 21.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 54.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kanai Chandra Mondal of CPIM won in this seat defeating Probal Sarkar of INC by a margin of 7,556 votes which was 4.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 65. Nabagram Assembly segment of Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nabagram are: Kanai Chandra Mondal (TMC), Kripalini Ghosh (CPIM), Mohan Halder (BJP), Barun Mandal (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.56%, while it was 87.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 65. Nabagram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 226 polling stations.

EXTENT:

65. Nabagram constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nabagram, 2. Neallishpara Goaljan, Radharghat-I, Radharghat-II and Sahajadpur GPs of CDB Baharampur. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Nabagram is 368 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nabagram is: 24°09’42.1"N 88°06’56.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nabagram results.

