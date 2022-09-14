Men in Saffron Seen Setting Kolkata Police Vehicle on Fire During Nabanna Protest Rally; BJP Says Not Us

The clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bengal Police during former’s ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally on Tuesday is the latest flashpoint between the ruling TMC government and the saffron party in the state with allegations and denials flowing back and forth.

The TMC has been accusing the BJP of resorting to violence during the Nabanna Abhijan (march to secretariat) rally that the party had planned to protest against the TMC regime’s alleged corrupt practices on Tuesday, the Congress party, too, now seems to have joined in.

While TMC’s firebrand leader Mahua Moitra posted a picture of a few men preparing to torch a police vehicle, Youth Congress chief BS Srinivas also tweeted a close-up video, showing a man in a saffron T-shirt using a cigarette lighter to set fire to a towel kept in the police vehicle.

“Just identify, which party’s ‘nationalist rioters’ are burning police jeeps in West Bengal?” Srinivas wrote in Hindi. While Srinivas’s tweet clearly suggested that people belonging to the BJP were behind the violence, the saffron party has denied the allegations.

Srinivas posted another tweet in Hindi, that carried a video showing a group of people, in which some could be seen holding BJP flag, ransacking a police vehicle with a large crowd visible a little further in the backdrop.

In the caption, he took jibes at PM Narendra Modi’s past statements: “I am sure the Prime Minister will identify these rioters by their clothes and flags, and, in his heart, will never be able to forgive them.”

TMC’s Mahua Moitra, meanwhile, taking a swipe at the BJP-led UP government’s bulldozer action, said: “What if Bengal used Bhogiji Ajay Bisht’s model & sent bulldozers to homes of BJP workers who destroyed public property yesterday?”

“Will BJP stand by own policy or get their chadds in a twist?” Moitra added.

In another tweet in which Moitra posted a picture of a few men preparing to torch a police vehicle, she wrote: “Chapter 1 in BJP’s New Education Policy : how to methodically torch police vehicle. BJP simians in Kolkata yesterday”.

Denying allegations of BJP workers being involved in ransacking and burning police vehicle, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the “police may have done it themselves”.

Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the leader of opposition in Bengal assembly, said that BJP workers were not carrying any weapons. “Maybe Trinamool Congress’s jihadis came and carried out the violence,” he said.

Suvendu Adhikari was among the BJP leaders detained on Tuesday over violence that erupted near Howrah railway station when police tried to prevent BJP’s Nabanna Cholo protest march.

