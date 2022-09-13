CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Politics » ‘Nabanna Cholo’ Round-Up: TMC Flexes its Power, BJP Re-Energises Bengal Cadre, Common Man Suffers
1-MIN READ

‘Nabanna Cholo’ Round-Up: TMC Flexes its Power, BJP Re-Energises Bengal Cadre, Common Man Suffers

By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 20:19 IST

K

BJP supporters during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, in Howrah district, on Tuesday. (PTI)

BJP supporters during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, in Howrah district, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The TMC gave the administration full marks, as they stopped the BJP everywhere. The BJP thanked its workers, as they succeeded in reenergising the cadre

With more than 2,000 meetings and 5,000 posters over the past one month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had big plans for its march to the state secretariat, the ‘Nabanna Cholo’ campaign, on Tuesday.

However, from Monday itself, it was clear that the police will not allow the BJP workers to go anywhere near the spot.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner and Howrah Police Commissioner had written to the BJP leaders that their rally was illegal. They had begun stopping BJP workers, with heavy police deployment and barricades in front of the Howrah Bridge on Hooghly River.

Various Nabanna workers had to walk towards their office as the secretariat turned into a fortress with even drones being deployed for monitoring.

west bengal, tmc, bjp, nabanna cholo
Police personnel on duty. (News18)

This protest or abhijan was planned as the BJP’s opportunity to show their strength on ground before the Panchayat elections. Sources say clear instructions were given to workers that come what may, wherever the police stop BJP workers, they should sit on dharnas.

ADHIKARY STOPPED

As the day began, it was a clear call for war – the BJP versus the Trinamool Congress-led administration.

Three rallies were to be headed by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikary. However, around 12.30 pm, Suvendu Adhikary, Locket Chatterjee and Rahul Sinha were detained. Women police officers tried to take in Adhikary, but he reacted: “Don’t touch me. I am a member of security commission, why will you not allow me? Is CM Mamata Banerjee afraid? You can’t stop me. I will move the High Court.”

He was taken into police custody and was taken to Lalbazar. Sitting in Lalbazar, Adhikary said: “I would request all workers not to fall into the trap.”

As Adhikary was stopped, the focus shifted to Dilip Ghosh and Sukanto Majumdar, who were supposed to lead other rallies.

About the Author

Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More

first published:September 13, 2022, 19:57 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 20:19 IST