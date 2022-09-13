‘Nabanna Cholo’ Round-Up: TMC Flexes its Power, BJP Re-Energises Bengal Cadre, Common Man Suffers

With more than 2,000 meetings and 5,000 posters over the past one month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had big plans for its march to the state secretariat, the ‘Nabanna Cholo’ campaign, on Tuesday.
However, from Monday itself, it was clear that the police will not allow the BJP workers to go anywhere near the spot.
The Kolkata Police Commissioner and Howrah Police Commissioner had written to the BJP leaders that their rally was illegal. They had begun stopping BJP workers, with heavy police deployment and barricades in front of the Howrah Bridge on Hooghly River.
Various Nabanna workers had to walk towards their office as the secretariat turned into a fortress with even drones being deployed for monitoring.
This protest or abhijan was planned as the BJP’s opportunity to show their strength on ground before the Panchayat elections. Sources say clear instructions were given to workers that come what may, wherever the police stop BJP workers, they should sit on dharnas.
ADHIKARY STOPPED
As the day began, it was a clear call for war – the BJP versus the Trinamool Congress-led administration.
Three rallies were to be headed by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikary. However, around 12.30 pm, Suvendu Adhikary, Locket Chatterjee and Rahul Sinha were detained. Women police officers tried to take in Adhikary, but he reacted: “Don’t touch me. I am a member of security commission, why will you not allow me? Is CM Mamata Banerjee afraid? You can’t stop me. I will move the High Court.”
He was taken into police custody and was taken to Lalbazar. Sitting in Lalbazar, Adhikary said: “I would request all workers not to fall into the trap.”
As Adhikary was stopped, the focus shifted to Dilip Ghosh and Sukanto Majumdar, who were supposed to lead other rallies.