Nabarangpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

12. Nabarangpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 56.44%. The estimated literacy level of Nabarangpur is 46.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Balabhadra Majhi of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,042 votes which was 0.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 36.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Majhi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 29,977 votes which was 3.79% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.93% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.15% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nabarangpur was: Balabhadra Majhi (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,45,875 men, 6,51,286 women and 49 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nabarangpur is: 19.2243 82.5661Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नबरंगपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); নবরঙ্গপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); नबरंगपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); નબરંગપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); நப்ரங்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); నవరంగ్ పూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ನಬರಂಗ್​ಪುರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); നാബാരാംഗ്പൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).