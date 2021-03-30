politics

Nadapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Nadapuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Nadapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Nadapuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nadapuram constituency are: E. K. Vijayan of CPI, K.Praveen Kumar of CONG, M. P. Rajan of BJP

Nadapuram Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Nadapuram seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections E. K. Vijayan of CPI won from this seat beating Adv. Praveenkumar of INC by a margin of 4,759 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections E.K.Vijayan of CPI won from this this constituency defeating V.M.Chandran of INC by a margin of 7,546 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Nadapuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:46 IST