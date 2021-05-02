Nadapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

22. Nadapuram (नदापुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Nadapuram is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,16,141 eligible electors, of which 1,06,070 were male, 1,10,067 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nadapuram in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,719 eligible electors, of which 99,643 were male, 1,02,076 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,451 eligible electors, of which 87,115 were male, 90,878 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nadapuram in 2016 was 362. In 2011, there were 234.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, E. K. Vijayan of CPI won in this seat by defeating Adv. Praveenkumar of INC by a margin of 4,759 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 45.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, E.K.Vijayan of CPI won in this seat defeating V.M.Chandran of INC by a margin of 7,546 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 22. Nadapuram Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Nadapuram are: Adv K Praveen Kumar (INC), M P Rajan (BJP), E K Vijayan (CPI), K K Naser (SDPOI), Sreedharan K K (NLP), T Praveen Kumar S/O Kannan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.78%, while it was 82.28% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 22. Nadapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 167. In 2011 there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

22. Nadapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Chekkiad, Edacheri, Kavilumpara, Kayakkodi, Maruthonkara, Nadapuram, Narippatta, Thuneri, Valayam and Vanimel Panchayats in Vadakara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Nadapuram is 337 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nadapuram is: 11°42’50.0"N 75°40’39.0"E.

