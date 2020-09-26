In Team Nadda, Tejasvi Surya Becomes BJP's Yuva Morcha Chief, Ram Madhav Dropped as Gen Secy

In a major overhaul within the ranks of Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday shuffled some top posts with a few names being dropped and few faces being introduced from states where the party is trying to develop the leadership.

The decision comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections where the party fared miserably in 2015 following an impressive performance in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. At that time, the JD(U) was a part of the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress.

While NTR's daughter Purandeshwari was appointed as general secretary, Ram Madhav, Murlidhar Rao and Anil Jain were removed from this top post. Tarun Chug from Punjab has also been brought in as general secretary after Akalis withdrew from the government.

Former Union minister Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja is now the secretary of the party and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been appointed as BJP vice president.