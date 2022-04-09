Nadda Hits Home Turf, Kicks Off BJP Campaign for Himachal Polls; AAP Suffers Top Trio Exit

Sensing the importance of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda hit the home turf on Saturday with an impressive roadshow in Shimla, virtually kicking off the party’s campaign.

The roadshow came on a day when the top brass of the state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed over to the BJP, delivering a body blow to Arvind Kejriwal’s party ahead of the polls. AAP’s Himachal Pradesh president Anoop Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur, and Una president Iqbal Singh joined the BJP at Nadda’s residence in New Delhi.

The joining of these three a day before the roadshow is being seen as a jolt to the AAP’s dream which just two days ago had held a road show in Mandi to kick-start its election campaign for the hill state.

To ensure that Nadda’s roadshow turns into a show of strength, the party president was given a rousing reception by party workers at Vidhan Sabha Chowk, the starting point of roadshow from Kennedy Chowk to Peterhof.

The roadshow was also seen as a big mobilisation event prior to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections slated to be held either next month in May or June.

“A victory in the SMC is a clear morale booster for the party leadership and workers. It will set the momentum for the assembly elections set to be held at year-end,” said a senior BJP leader of the Himachal state unit.

The BJP, meanwhile, has already coined the term ‘Mission Repeat 2022’ for the assembly polls. State leaders said that they would go all guns blazing during the roadshow and Nadda’s visit.

Apart from the roadshow, Nadda would attend the meeting of state office bearers, legislature party, BJP core group and discuss strategy for ensuing SMC and assembly polls. Winning SMC polls is crucial for the BJP as it had wrested the SMC for the first time in 32 years in 2017 as its results could impact the assembly polls.

