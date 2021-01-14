Nadda Slams Opposition Parties Over Criticism of New Farm Laws, Says They Suggested Reforms

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on opposition parties over the new Central farm laws, saying though they had earlier promised agricultural reforms, they were now supporting those agitating against the Centre on the matter. The BJP chief's comments here came on a day when Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Madurai slammed the Centre over the contentious legislations, backing the farmers and saying that the union government will be "forced" to repeal the laws in the face of ryots' stiff resistance.

In his address at the 51st anniversary of Tamil magazine 'Thughlaq', Nadda said the opposition parties lacked the political will and courage to take bold decisions unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the nation. The opposition parties had assured in their own manifestos that farming reforms will be brought in, he said without naming anyone.

"They themselves wrote that APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing committees) have to go or needs changes.They mentioned that Essential Commodities Act is an age-old law that needs to be amended," he said.

Nadda added that politics appeared so important to the opposition parties that they seemed to compromise on issues concerning the nation. Their sole objective it appears is to support those who want to agitate against the Centre on the farm laws.

"They do not have the political will and courage to take decisions. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has the will and courage to take bold decisions, but now they're trying to politicise the issue and are supporting the people who want to agitate," Nadda charged. Contrastingly, the Prime Minister strived in the interest of the nation and earned the appreciation for his pro-people initiatives and this reflected in the electoral victories BJP secured recently in various parts of the country, he said.

"We had four seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, but now we have 48 seats. We have consistently performed well across the country," the BJP chief said, adding the party even won the Dubbak Assembly bypolls in Telangana last year. Likewise, in Madhya Pradesh, BJP secured 22 seats out of 28 assembly seats in the bypolls, while doing exceedingly well in Uttar Pradesh, besides winning hands down in Rajasthan Zilla Parishad elections. The people were with Modi, he added.