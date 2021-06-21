CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#InternationalYogaDay#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Politics»JP Nadda to Address BJP 'Kisan Morcha' Meeting on Tuesday
1-MIN READ

JP Nadda to Address BJP 'Kisan Morcha' Meeting on Tuesday

BJP president JP Nadda.

BJP president JP Nadda.

The party's farmer wing's spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement the meeting will deliberate on countering opposition parties and some farm unions on their 'misinformation' campaign against the three agriculture reform laws, which have drawn protests from a section of farmers.

BJP president J P Nadda will address the first meeting of the newly nominated national office-bearers of the party’s ‘Kisan Morcha’ on Tuesday. The party’s farmer wing’s spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement the meeting will deliberate on countering opposition parties and some farm unions on their “misinformation" campaign against the three agriculture reform laws, which have drawn protests from a section of farmers.

These laws will rid farmers of middlemen, he said. The office-bearers will discuss various ways to inform people about the “pro-farmers" policies of the central government, he added.

Senior party leaders B L Santhosh, who is general secretary in-charge of organisation, and Bhupender Yadav will also address the meeting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 21, 2021, 20:28 IST