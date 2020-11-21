Nadda to Embark on 100-Day India Tour to Expand BJP Footprint, Poll-bound Assam First Stop

In order to expand party's footprint across poll-bound states, BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a hundred day tour across the country where he would meet party leaders and conduct meetings with cadres. Nadda's tour begins from Assam where the he will visit the state capital on November 26 and review the organisational preparedness of the party ahead of assembly polls in the state in May 2021.

On his two-day visit to Assam, JP Nadda will hold three to four organisational meetings with party members in Guwahati. He will be meeting the core committee members of the party in state to assess the preparations and strategise on what needs to be done as BJP seeks to retain power in the state polls scheduled next year.

Nadda is likely to hold a separate meeting with the party MLAs, MPs and ministers in Assam. The BJP president has also lined up separate meetings with state office bearers.

The BJP president would also meet around 200 prominent personalities including professors, media personnel, writers, artists and activists. According to party sources, Nadda will highlight the work done by the governemnt in the last 5 years and clear the myth around CAA which witnssed widespread protests across Assam last year after it was passed in the parliament.

BJP’s General Secretary BL Santhosh, CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Party state chief Ranjit Dass, party MP and General Secretary Dilip Saikia and state incharge Jay Panda will also be accompanying the BJP president. The hundred day rally across the country is also being seen as BJP’s strategy to prepare well ahead to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After Assam, Nadda is likely to visit the neighbouring state Mizoram on November 28. He is also scheduled to return to Northeast in the first week of December to visit Meghalaya and Nagaland.

A meeting was held on Friday in the national capital to discuss Nadda's Assam visit. The meeting at Nadda’s residence was attended by home minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ranjeet Dass, Dilip Saikia and Jay Panda. Nadda and Shah discussed the upcoming Assam elections and possible alliances in the state. There was also a discussion on the Bodoland Territorial Council elections. Bodo People's Front solo MP in Rajya Sabha Biswajit Daimary is all set to join the BJP on Sunday.