Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Nadda to Perform Mass 'Tarpan' for 80 BJP Workers Slain in West Bengal

The tarpan programme, a ritual to offer water to ancestors, will highlight the saffron camp's narrative of widespread political violence in West Bengal, BJP sources said.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nadda to Perform Mass 'Tarpan' for 80 BJP Workers Slain in West Bengal
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.
Loading...

Kolkata: BJP national working president JP Nadda will perform "tarpan" for "80 party workers" who lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the past few years on Mahalaya on Saturday.

The tarpan programme, a ritual to offer water to ancestors, will highlight the saffron camp's narrative of widespread political violence in West Bengal where the party has made deep inroads in the last few years, BJP sources said on Friday.

"A mass tarpan for 80 BJP workers will be organised at Baghbazar ghat here on Mahalaya. Family members of the slain BJP workers and senior party leaders will be present," state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

The saffron party has emerged as an alternative to the ruling TMC in West Bengal, with the BJP winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than the TMC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram