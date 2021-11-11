Nadda to Visit West Bengal to Rejig the Political Roadmap for BJP to Counter Trinamool Congress

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to visit West Bengal once the Election Commission (EC) will complete the new/revised/final electoral rolls on January 5 and after making some changes in the State leadership.

Though the final travel itinerary of Nadda is not yet finalised most probably he will visit Bengal after the revised electoral rolls are released by the EC. Party sources said Nadda will visit Bengal to discuss ‘panna pramukhs’ (person in charge of a page of voters’ list) and the political roadmap for the party to counter Trinamool Congress in the State.

The visit of BJP’s national president could be seen as the party’s attempt to bounce back in the booth level after the poll debacle in the recently held Assembly elections in State. This is the reason he is likely to visit Bengal once the electoral roll is finalised by the EC.

“After the revised electoral roll, it will be easier for Naddaji and the leaderships to discuss strategies in strengthening 1,01,916 booths (including auxiliary booths) in the State,” a senior BJP MLA said.

After the Assembly poll debacle in West Bengal, the State BJP is facing a tough time as the party is witnessing a large number of party leaders, MPs, workers are switching camps and moving towards the ruling TMC.

Speaking to News18.com, BJP MP and National Vice President Dilip Ghosh, said, “Yes, there are plans that our national party President Jagat Prakash Naddaji will visit West Bengal once the revised electoral rolls are completed. The exact date is not yet finalised.”

He said, “Before his visit to West Bengal, the structural changes in the State leadership will be completed. His visit is certainly going to boost the morale of our ‘karyakartas’ (workers). During his visit, we will collectively decide the party’s strategies and roadmap ahead for the State.”

During the recent executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital, Nadda, while prioritising strengthening of booths through ‘panna pramukhs’ and condemning political violence in West Bengal, had said, “Our political fight in Bengal will continue and we are not going to sit back till we ensure justice for the party workers democratically who lost their lives in Bengal. I believe lotus will certainly bloom in the State.”

Ghosh, however, could not confirm whether Nadda will visit Bengal before or after the municipal polls scheduled to be held in December-January (final date yet to be finalised).

The State BJP has demanded that all pending civic polls should be held simultaneously and not selectively as per the convenience of the TMC. BJP leaders see a ploy in this and claim that the TMC’s move has been prompted by the opposition party’s failure to secure a single MLA seat in these three areas (Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar) and Trinamool wants to take advantage of the favourable political situation.

Meanwhile, the EC will hold special enrolment camps at every booth between 11 am and 4 pm on November 13, 12, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The poll body has asked all the eligible persons to enrol if their names are not on the voter list or have been dropped from the list. One such similar camp was recently organised by the EC on November 7.

The State BJP has requested the poll body that the list should be made accessible to political parties for verification.

