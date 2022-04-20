Naga Peace Talks: Centre’s Interlocutor AK Mishra Meets NSCN-IM General Secretary in Dimapur

For the first time since 1997, the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks met the general secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) at its headquarters at Camp Hebron near Dimapur.

AK Mishra, Centre’s interlocutor for peace talks and former special director of Intelligence Bureau, was received by rebel group’s military chief Anthony Shimray and collective leadership RH Raising and NSCN-IM cadres at Camp Hebron, the headquarter, which is about 30 km from the commercial hub of Dimapur, Nagaland.

The development comes after Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio along with the other members of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah last week and urged the Centre to expedite the peace process.

The meeting between Mishra and NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah was held for almost two hours, as confirmed by NSCN-IM Kilo Kilonser (home minister) M Daniel Lotha in Dimapur. Lotha said a respectful solution to the long-drawn Naga issue will be achieved soon if the Centre showed sincerity and seriousness.

AK Mishra, who replaced RN Ravi as the interlocutor last year, arrived in Nagaland on Monday to discuss the vexed Naga political issue. He is expected to meet the state government’s Core Committee on Naga political issue as well as Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), the united body of seven Naga Rebel Groups during his stay in Dimapur.

The Centre has been holding talks with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and signed “Framework Agreement” on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre also signed an “Agreed Position” with NNPGs on November 17, 2017. However, no final solution has been achieved till date with the NSCN-IM remaining firm on its demand for a separate Flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

The peace process was derailed after relations between the NSCN-IM and then Naga interlocutor RN Ravi soured in 2019-20, with both engaging in a war of words. In September 2020, Ravi resigned as Naga interlocutor and was transferred to Tamil Nadu as Governor.

Earlier this month, the NSCN-IM had once again blamed Ravi for his “confusing handling” of the “Indo-Naga talks.”

Last month, while participating in the discussion on the Naga political issue in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education Temjen Imna Along, who is also the state BJP president, said everyone knew that a separate Naga flag and constitution is not achievable. Temjen Imna Along had said during a meeting where chief minister Neiphiu Rio was also present, Union home minister Amit Shah had categorically stated “separate flag and constitution can never be given.”

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton had disclosed on April 19 that both PM Modi and Amit Shah, in a meeting of the Nagaland legislators led by CM Neiphiu Rio, were urged to expedite the Naga political settlement and that a central leader should visit the state on this year’s Independence Day celebration to make the announcement that the issue has been resolved.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.