Nagal Chaudhry Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांगल चौधरी): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nagal Chaudhry (नांगल चौधरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mahendragarh district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.72%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,51,080 eligible electors, of which 82,448 were male, 68,629 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,056 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,35,309 eligible electors, of which 73,159 were male, 62,150 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,056 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,19,990.

Nagal Chaudhry has an elector sex ratio of 832.39.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Abhe Singh Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 981 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.33% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bahadur Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11663 votes which was 13.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 71. Nagal Chaudhry Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.23%, while it was 72.34 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 178 polling stations in 71. Nagal Chaudhry constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 156.

Extent: 71. Nagal Chaudhry constituency comprises of the following areas of Mahendragarh district of Haryana: KCs Nizampur and Nangal Chaudhry of Narnaul Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagal Chaudhry is: 29.0498 75.6603.

