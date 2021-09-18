Nagaland Accepts New System of Opposition-less Government at All-party Meet

In the run-up to the much awaited Naga peace accord and Naga peace settlement, the new nomenclature for having an opposition-less government was approved by way of a resolution on Saturday. A meeting of all legislators, including Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF), BJP and Independents, was called in the capital Kohima. In the meeting chaired by Nagaland chief minister Nephiu Rio, a unanimous resolution was passed to adopt an opposition-less government, thereby adopting the new nomenclature United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In the 2018 assembly election, the BJP along with NDPP formed the government in the name of the People’s Democratic Alliance, while the Naga People’s Front assumed the position of the principal opposition.

To find a solution to the long-pending demands related to Naga political issues, it was decided by the parties to stand united in the assembly. Rio will continue to be the chief minister. A common minimum programme has been drawn up, which suits all the parties.

All political parties will make an effort towards unity and reconciliation and will request the Government of India that an amicable solution acceptable to all should be made at the earliest. The recently concluded session of the Nagaland assembly has unanimously adopted a five-point resolution.

On June 11, the Nagaland government declared that they would constitute a parliamentary committee, which included 60 MLAs and two MPs from the state and they would be entrusted with the task of having to solve the crisis in the region and play the role of facilitator in the decades-old negotiation.

The Naga peace accord was signed on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Government of India and the NSCN to end insurgency in Nagaland. On behalf of the Government of India, RN Ravi, Governor of Nagaland, was also the interlocutor for Naga peace talks along with NSCN chairperson Isak Chishi Swu, chairperson and general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah. Ravi, however, has now been made the governor of Tamil Nadu. The newly appointed interlocutor AK Mishra has just recently landed in the state.

