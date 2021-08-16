Nagaland Assembly Will Now Be One Without Any Opposition

The government in Nagaland will now be one without any Opposition. A resolution to this effect has been passed by all parties concerned including the BJP, which is in alliance with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s NDPP.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP along with NDPP formed the government in the name of the People’s Democratic Alliance, and Naga People’s Front assumed the position of the principal opposition.

To find a solution to the long-pending demand for the Naga political issues, it was decided by these parties to stand united in the Assembly.

Therefore, it was decided to have an opposition-less government now with NDPP and BJP along with two independents who support the PDA government with a new nomenclature called the Nagaland United Government (NUG), which will now include the NPF.

Neiphiu Rio will continue to be the Chief Minister.

A common minimum programme has been drawn up which suits all parties in the NUG.

It has been decided that everyone will work together so that in a positive manner, Naga peace talks can happen and a resolution can be found at the earliest.

All political parties will make an effort towards unity and reconciliation and will request the government of India that an amicable solution acceptable to all shall be made at the earliest.

The recently concluded session of the Nagaland Assembly has unanimously adopted a five-point resolution.

On June 11, the government of Nagaland had declared that they would constitute a Parliamentary committee which included 60 MLAs and two MPs from the State and they would be entrusted with the task of having to solve the crisis in the region and play the role of facilitator in the decades-old negotiation.

The first meeting of this committee took place in Dimapur in July where the members of the core committee appealed to the Naga rebel groups to join the peace process and resume talks without any preconditions to help find a political solution at the earliest.

The Naga peace accord was signed on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the government of India and the NSCN to end insurgency in Nagaland. On behalf of the government of India RN Ravi, Governor of Nagaland, was also the interlocutor for Naga peace talks along with NSCN Chairman Isak Chishi Swu, Chairman and General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah.

It may be noted that recently, the Nagaland Chief Minister has made several requests to the central government to resolve the Naga issue and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong on July 24.

During the all-party meeting ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the NPF Rajya Sabha MP also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the border issues at the earliest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here