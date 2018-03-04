GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Nagaland CM Zeliang Refuses to Quit, Says Will Convince Amit Shah on Alliance

TR Zeliang Zeliang heads the Naga People's Front (NPF) that won 29 seats together with its allies in the Assembly election on Saturday, two short of the majority mark.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nagaland CM Zeliang Refuses to Quit, Says Will Convince Amit Shah on Alliance
File image of Nagaland CM TR Zeliang. (Photo by Caisii Mao via Getty Images)
New Delhi: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has refused to resign and said he would meet with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi to form a “more stable” government in the state.

Zeliang heads the Naga People's Front (NPF) that won 29 seats together with its allies in the Assembly election on Saturday, two short of the majority mark.

The NPF was in power in Nagaland along with the BJP, but its former leader Neiphiu Rio broke off and formed the National Democratic Progress Party, BJP’s new alliance partner. The NDPP and the BJP also won 29 seats but have also got the support of JD(U) and an independent.

"I was thinking he (Zeliang) will resign when he came to meet me today," Nagaland Governor PB Acharya told reporters. Acharya also said that Rio-led NDPP and the BJP have the majority in the state and should form the government.

The NDPP leader has claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday.

Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting. The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said.

Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES