English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Nagaland CM Zeliang Refuses to Quit, Says Will Convince Amit Shah on Alliance
TR Zeliang Zeliang heads the Naga People's Front (NPF) that won 29 seats together with its allies in the Assembly election on Saturday, two short of the majority mark.
File image of Nagaland CM TR Zeliang. (Photo by Caisii Mao via Getty Images)
New Delhi: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has refused to resign and said he would meet with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi to form a “more stable” government in the state.
Zeliang heads the Naga People's Front (NPF) that won 29 seats together with its allies in the Assembly election on Saturday, two short of the majority mark.
The NPF was in power in Nagaland along with the BJP, but its former leader Neiphiu Rio broke off and formed the National Democratic Progress Party, BJP’s new alliance partner. The NDPP and the BJP also won 29 seats but have also got the support of JD(U) and an independent.
"I was thinking he (Zeliang) will resign when he came to meet me today," Nagaland Governor PB Acharya told reporters. Acharya also said that Rio-led NDPP and the BJP have the majority in the state and should form the government.
The NDPP leader has claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday.
Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting. The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said.
Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said.
Zeliang heads the Naga People's Front (NPF) that won 29 seats together with its allies in the Assembly election on Saturday, two short of the majority mark.
The NPF was in power in Nagaland along with the BJP, but its former leader Neiphiu Rio broke off and formed the National Democratic Progress Party, BJP’s new alliance partner. The NDPP and the BJP also won 29 seats but have also got the support of JD(U) and an independent.
"I was thinking he (Zeliang) will resign when he came to meet me today," Nagaland Governor PB Acharya told reporters. Acharya also said that Rio-led NDPP and the BJP have the majority in the state and should form the government.
The NDPP leader has claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday.
Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting. The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said.
Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said.
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers
- Dimitar Berbatov Calls Kerala Blasters Coach 'Wannabe'
- Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel
- She Was My Childhood, Reason I Became an Actor: Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Tribute to Sridevi
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Faceoff in 2.0 New Still Will Leave You Excited for the Film