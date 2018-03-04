Nagaland CM Zeliang Refuses to Quit, Says Will Convince Amit Shah on Alliance

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has refused to resign and said he would meet with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi to form a “more stable” government in the state.Zeliang heads the Naga People's Front (NPF) that won 29 seats together with its allies in the Assembly election on Saturday, two short of the majority mark.The NPF was in power in Nagaland along with the BJP, but its former leader Neiphiu Rio broke off and formed the National Democratic Progress Party, BJP’s new alliance partner. The NDPP and the BJP also won 29 seats but have also got the support of JD(U) and an independent."I was thinking he (Zeliang) will resign when he came to meet me today," Nagaland Governor PB Acharya told reporters. Acharya also said that Rio-led NDPP and the BJP have the majority in the state and should form the government.The NDPP leader has claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday.Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting. The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said.Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said.