Nagaland Congress 'Solidifies' Before Polls as 21 Estranged Leaders Return to Camp
Stating that the Naga society is in "delirium", former CM and Congress leader SC Jamir alleged that the ruling NDPP dispensation was only "a stop-gap arrangement" to "fool" the people.
Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee members at the welcome programme of former Congress leaders at DCC office, Dimapur (Nagaland Congress Twitter)
Kohima: The Congress in Nagaland, bolstered by the return of 21 senior leaders to its fold, vowed to put up a united fight against the "stop-gap" BJP-NDPP government in the state.
Welcoming the leaders who made a comeback to the Congress, five-time chief minister and senior party leader S C Jamir said, "Congress, today is solidified". The 21 leaders - including former Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S I Jamir, former speaker Z Lohe and former deputy speaker Joshua Sumi - were reinducted during a programme on Friday, the development coming just weeks ahead of the general elections.
Claiming that the Congress is a party with a vision and clear ideology, Jamir asserted that it can never be uprooted.
Asking the Congress workers to be active and propagate its programmes, the former Nagaland Governor called for shunning party dissents and internal bickering.
"Congress workers should have the courage to tell the truth to the people, and articulate very clearly that we can serve, help and lead the people," he said.
Stating that the Naga society is in "delirium", Jamir also alleged that the ruling NDPP dispensation was only "a stop-gap arrangement" to "fool" the people.
NPCC president K Therie expressed hope that the party will put up a united fight to "combat the BJP and its regional cohorts", with the return of the 21 leaders.
Therie added that more leaders were expected to join the Congress in the coming days.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
