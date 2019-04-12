LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Nagaland Deputy CM Caught on Camera Entering Poll Booth With 7-8 Voter Slips, Claims Congress

The Congress also said deputy Chief Minister Y Patton was seen wearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf, which was illegal, on the polling day.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:April 12, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Nagaland deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.
Guwahati: The Congress has alleged that Nagaland’s deputy chief minister violated Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during voting on Thursday for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

The party’s state unit said deputy Chief Minister Y Patton cast multiple votes in booth No. 31 at Riphyim Old-III under Tyui Assembly constituency in Wokha district.

Accusing him of vote manipulation, the party said Patton was caught on camera entering the polling station with seven to eight voter slips before proceeding to vote.

It also said Patton was seen wearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf, which was illegal, on the polling day.

“Such disregard and blatant violation of election rules by the home minister has brought disrepute to the office he holds,” the party said in a press release.

Condemning what it called as “irresponsible” and “blatant act”, the Congress said it had apprised the Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer, Abhijit Sinha, to take cognizance of the “shameful act” committed by the deputy chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio.

After the allegation, Nagaland’s CEO said, “The matter will be decided after analysing the documents.”

The CEO also mentioned that the complaint will be scrutinized by the observers, returning officers and the candidates or his representatives starting on Friday.

Nagaland has 60 Assembly seats and has only one Lok Sabha seat. The seat went to polls during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
