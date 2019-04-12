English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagaland Deputy CM Caught on Camera Entering Poll Booth With 7-8 Voter Slips, Claims Congress
The Congress also said deputy Chief Minister Y Patton was seen wearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf, which was illegal, on the polling day.
Nagaland deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.
Loading...
Guwahati: The Congress has alleged that Nagaland’s deputy chief minister violated Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during voting on Thursday for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.
The party’s state unit said deputy Chief Minister Y Patton cast multiple votes in booth No. 31 at Riphyim Old-III under Tyui Assembly constituency in Wokha district.
Accusing him of vote manipulation, the party said Patton was caught on camera entering the polling station with seven to eight voter slips before proceeding to vote.
It also said Patton was seen wearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf, which was illegal, on the polling day.
“Such disregard and blatant violation of election rules by the home minister has brought disrepute to the office he holds,” the party said in a press release.
Condemning what it called as “irresponsible” and “blatant act”, the Congress said it had apprised the Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer, Abhijit Sinha, to take cognizance of the “shameful act” committed by the deputy chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio.
After the allegation, Nagaland’s CEO said, “The matter will be decided after analysing the documents.”
The CEO also mentioned that the complaint will be scrutinized by the observers, returning officers and the candidates or his representatives starting on Friday.
Nagaland has 60 Assembly seats and has only one Lok Sabha seat. The seat went to polls during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
The party’s state unit said deputy Chief Minister Y Patton cast multiple votes in booth No. 31 at Riphyim Old-III under Tyui Assembly constituency in Wokha district.
Accusing him of vote manipulation, the party said Patton was caught on camera entering the polling station with seven to eight voter slips before proceeding to vote.
It also said Patton was seen wearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf, which was illegal, on the polling day.
“Such disregard and blatant violation of election rules by the home minister has brought disrepute to the office he holds,” the party said in a press release.
Condemning what it called as “irresponsible” and “blatant act”, the Congress said it had apprised the Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer, Abhijit Sinha, to take cognizance of the “shameful act” committed by the deputy chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio.
After the allegation, Nagaland’s CEO said, “The matter will be decided after analysing the documents.”
The CEO also mentioned that the complaint will be scrutinized by the observers, returning officers and the candidates or his representatives starting on Friday.
Nagaland has 60 Assembly seats and has only one Lok Sabha seat. The seat went to polls during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Changi Airport’s Jewel Centre Unveiled in Singapore, Gets 40-Metre Tall Indoor Waterfall
- Disney+ Arrives Later This Year, And Will be Tough Competition for Neflix and Amazon Video
- Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Gets 4-Star Euro NCAP Crash Test Rating
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff to Play Visually Impaired Man in Karan Johar's Film?
- Anurag Kashyap Claims He Received Messages Asking Him to Join 'I Will Vote for Modi' Campaign
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results