Nagaland Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nagaland Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Dr .M. M. Thromwakonyak NDPP -- -- Tokheho Yepthomi NPP -- -- Hayithung Tungoe INC -- -- K L Chishi

1. Nagaland is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Nagaland in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 86.48%. The estimated literacy level of Nagaland is 80.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Neiphiu Rio of NPF won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,00,225 votes which was 38.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 68.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 3 contestants in 2014.In 2009, C M Chang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,83,021 votes which was 40.60% of the total votes polled. NPF had a vote share of 69.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 3 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 87.91% and in 2009, the constituency registered 90% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagaland was: Tokheho (NDPP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,00,518 men, 5,82,454 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nagaland is: 25.7079 94.1059Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागालैंड, नागालैंड (Hindi); নাগাল্যান্ড, নাগাল্যান্ড (Bengali); नागालँड, नागालँड (Marathi); નાગાલેન્ડ, નાગાલેન્ડ (Gujarati); நாகலாந்து, நாகலாந்து (Tamil); నాగాలాండ్, నాగాలాండ్ (Telugu); ನಾಗಾಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್, ನಾಗಾಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ (Kannada); നാഗാലാൻഡ്, നാഗാലാൻഡ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)