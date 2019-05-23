English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagaland Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagaland MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Nagaland is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Nagaland in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 86.48%. The estimated literacy level of Nagaland is 80.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Neiphiu Rio of NPF won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,00,225 votes which was 38.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 68.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 3 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, C M Chang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,83,021 votes which was 40.60% of the total votes polled. NPF had a vote share of 69.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 3 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 87.91% and in 2009, the constituency registered 90% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagaland was: Tokheho (NDPP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,00,518 men, 5,82,454 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagaland Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nagaland is: 25.7079 94.1059
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागालैंड, नागालैंड (Hindi); নাগাল্যান্ড, নাগাল্যান্ড (Bengali); नागालँड, नागालँड (Marathi); નાગાલેન્ડ, નાગાલેન્ડ (Gujarati); நாகலாந்து, நாகலாந்து (Tamil); నాగాలాండ్, నాగాలాండ్ (Telugu); ನಾಗಾಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್, ನಾಗಾಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ (Kannada); നാഗാലാൻഡ്, നാഗാലാൻഡ് (Malayalam).
Nagaland Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Dr .M. M. Thromwakonyak
NDPP
--
--
Tokheho Yepthomi
NPP
--
--
Hayithung Tungoe
INC
--
--
K L Chishi
